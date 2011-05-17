Skip to main content
The Effect of Episodes of Large Capital Inflows on Domestic Credit

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc9kpv8vg8-en
Authors
Davide Furceri, Stéphanie Guichard, Elena Rusticelli
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers


Furceri, D., S. Guichard and E. Rusticelli (2011), “The Effect of Episodes of Large Capital Inflows on Domestic Credit”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 864, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc9kpv8vg8-en.
