Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Economics of Climate Change Impacts and Policy Benefits at City Scale

A Conceptual Framework
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/230232725661
Authors
Stéphane Hallegatte, Fanny Henriet, Jan Corfee-Morlot
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hallegatte, S., F. Henriet and J. Corfee-Morlot (2008), “The Economics of Climate Change Impacts and Policy Benefits at City Scale: A Conceptual Framework”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/230232725661.
Go to top