The Economics of Civil Justice

New Cross-country Data and Empirics
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k41w04ds6kf-en
Authors
Giuliana Palumbo, Giulia Giupponi, Luca Nunziata, Juan S. Mora Sanguinetti
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Palumbo, G. et al. (2013), “The Economics of Civil Justice: New Cross-country Data and Empirics”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1060, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k41w04ds6kf-en.
