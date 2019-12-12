Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The economic cost of air pollution: Evidence from Europe

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/56119490-en
Authors
Antoine Dechezleprêtre, Nicholas Rivers, Balazs Stadler
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Dechezleprêtre, A., N. Rivers and B. Stadler (2019), “The economic cost of air pollution: Evidence from Europe”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1584, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/56119490-en.
Go to top