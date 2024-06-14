Skip to main content
The Economic Analysis of Institutions and Organisations - in General and with Respect to Country Studies

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/802045548530
Authors
Oliver E. Williamson
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Williamson, O. (1993), “The Economic Analysis of Institutions and Organisations - in General and with Respect to Country Studies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 133, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/802045548530.
