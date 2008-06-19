Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Dutch Tax-Benefit System and Life-Cycle Employment

Outcomes and Reform Options
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/241422478448
Authors
Ekkehard Ernst, Timo Teuber
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ernst, E. and T. Teuber (2008), “The Dutch Tax-Benefit System and Life-Cycle Employment: Outcomes and Reform Options”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 617, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241422478448.
Go to top