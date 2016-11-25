Skip to main content
The Distributional Impact of Structural Reforms

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jln041nkpwc-en
Authors
Orsetta Causa, Mikkel Hermansen, Nicolas Ruiz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Causa, O., M. Hermansen and N. Ruiz (2016), “The Distributional Impact of Structural Reforms”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1342, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jln041nkpwc-en.
