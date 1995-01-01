Skip to main content
The Determinants of Real Long-Term Interest Rates

17 Country Pooled-Time-Series Evidence
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/375710201525
Adrian Orr, Malcolm Edey, Michael Kennedy
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Orr, A., M. Edey and M. Kennedy (1995), “The Determinants of Real Long-Term Interest Rates: 17 Country Pooled-Time-Series Evidence”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 155, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/375710201525.
