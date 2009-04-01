Skip to main content
The Determinants of Employment and Earnings in Indonesia

A Multinomial Selection Approach
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/224864812153
Margherita Comola, Luiz de Mello
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Comola, M. and L. de Mello (2009), “The Determinants of Employment and Earnings in Indonesia: A Multinomial Selection Approach”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 690, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/224864812153.
