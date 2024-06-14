Skip to main content
The Demand for Money and Velocity in Major OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/808007523862
Authors
Adrian Blundell-Wignall, M. Rondoni, Helmut Ziegelschmidt
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Blundell-Wignall, A., M. Rondoni and H. Ziegelschmidt (1984), “The Demand for Money and Velocity in Major OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/808007523862.
