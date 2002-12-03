Skip to main content
The Decline in Private Saving Rates in the 1990s in OECD Countries

How Much Can be Explained by Non-Wealth Determinants?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/241254248236
Authors
Alain de Serres, Florian Pelgrin
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

de Serres, A. and F. Pelgrin (2002), “The Decline in Private Saving Rates in the 1990s in OECD Countries: How Much Can be Explained by Non-Wealth Determinants?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 344, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241254248236.
