Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Czech Labour Market

Documenting Structural Change and Remaining Challenges
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1qvs5c1vb-en
Authors
Sónia Araújo, Petr Maleček
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Araújo, S. and P. Maleček (2015), “The Czech Labour Market: Documenting Structural Change and Remaining Challenges”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1213, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1qvs5c1vb-en.
Go to top