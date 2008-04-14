Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Contribution of Economic Geography to GDP Per Capita

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/242216186836
Authors
Hervé Boulhol, Alain de Serres, Margit Molnar
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Boulhol, H., A. de Serres and M. Molnar (2008), “The Contribution of Economic Geography to GDP Per Capita”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 602, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/242216186836.
Go to top