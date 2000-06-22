Skip to main content
The Concept, Policy Use and Measurement of Structural Unemployment

Estimating a Time Varying NAIRU Across 21 OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/785730283515
Authors
Pete Richardson, Laurence Boone, Claude Giorno, Mara Meacci, David Rae, David Turner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Richardson, P. et al. (2000), “The Concept, Policy Use and Measurement of Structural Unemployment: Estimating a Time Varying NAIRU Across 21 OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 250, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/785730283515.
