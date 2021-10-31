This paper considers the benefits of extending the timeframe used to evaluate potential competition and reviews the tools that are available to assess it. It was prepared as background for a discussion on the topic held in June 2021.
The Concept of Potential Competition
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
