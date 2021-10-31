Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Concept of Potential Competition

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/82caa437-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “The Concept of Potential Competition”, OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers, No. 263, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/82caa437-en.
Go to top