This study was developed in the framework of OECD work on international regulatory co-operation (IRC). It is part of a series started in 2014 that provides detailed overviews of the structure, governance, instruments and processes of international organisations (IOs) in support of international rule-making and standard-setting. This is a case study of the FAO, carried out under the Partnership of international organisations for effective international rule-making (IO Partnership).
The Case of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
International Regulatory Co-operation and International Organisations