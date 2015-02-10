Skip to main content
The Benefits of International Co-authorship in Scientific Papers

The Case of Wind Energy Technologies
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js69ld9w9nv-en
Authors
Julie Poirier, Nick Johnstone, Ivan Haščič, Jérôme Silva
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Poirier, J. et al. (2015), “The Benefits of International Co-authorship in Scientific Papers: The Case of Wind Energy Technologies”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 81, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js69ld9w9nv-en.
