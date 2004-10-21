The Benefits of Climate Change Policies provides an overview of the state-of-the-art in assessment of the global benefits of climate change policies. It includes recent analyses and viewpoints from well-known scientists and policy analysts, including John Callaway (UNEP Risoe Centre), Henry Jacoby (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Sam Hitz and Joel Smith (Stratus Consulting), Roger Jones (CSIRO, Australia), Michele Pittini and Mujaba Rahman (UK government), John Schellnhuber (and other co-authors from Tyndall Centre, UK), Stephen Schneider (Stanford University), and Tom Wigley (NCAR).

