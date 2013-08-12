Skip to main content
The Benefits and Costs of Highly Expansionary Monetary Policy

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k41zq8lwj9v-en
Authors
Łukasz Rawdanowicz, Romain Bouis, Shingo Watanabe
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Rawdanowicz, Ł., R. Bouis and S. Watanabe (2013), “The Benefits and Costs of Highly Expansionary Monetary Policy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1082, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k41zq8lwj9v-en.
