Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Automobile Industry in and Beyond the Crisis

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmp8wg6cmq-en
Authors
David Haugh, Annabelle Mourougane, Olivier Chatal
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Haugh, D., A. Mourougane and O. Chatal (2010), “The Automobile Industry in and Beyond the Crisis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 745, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmp8wg6cmq-en.
Go to top