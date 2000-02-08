The Appraisal of Investments in Educational Facilities

The appraisal of the substantial investments which are made in educational facilities remains a largely unexplored field of research. Is it possible to develop reliable and effective criteria for evaluation, given the wide range of parameters from planning and cost-effectiveness of buildings to their impact on the performance of the educational system as a whole?

These questions, which are facing every modern educational system, are of concern to investors and funding bodies, as well as those who are responsible for planning, managing and designing educational facilities.