Test No. 483: Mammalian Spermatogonial Chromosomal Aberration Test

This test measures structural chromosomal aberrations (both chromosome- and chromatid-type) in dividing spermatogonial germ cells and is, therefore, expected to be predictive of induction of heritable mutations in these germ cells. The purpose of the in vivo mammalian spermatogonial chromosomal aberration test is to identify those chemicals that cause structural chromosomal aberrations in mammalian spermatogonial cells (1) (2) (3). In addition, this test is relevant to assessing genetoxicity because, although they may vary among species, factors of in vivo metabolism, pharmacokinetics and DNA-repair processes are active and contribute to the response.

The original Test Guideline 483 was adopted in 1997. This modified version of the Test Guideline reflects many years of experience with this assay and the potential for integrating or combining this test with other toxicity or genotoxicity studies.