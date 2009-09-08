Skip to main content
Test No. 437: Bovine Corneal Opacity and Permeability Test Method for Identifying Ocular Corrosives and Severe Irritants

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264076303-en
OECD
OECD (2009), Test No. 437: Bovine Corneal Opacity and Permeability Test Method for Identifying Ocular Corrosives and Severe Irritants, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264076303-en.
