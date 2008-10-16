Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Test No. 228: Determination of Developmental Toxicity of a Test Chemical to Dipteran Dung Flies(Scathophaga stercoraria L. (Scathophagidae), Musca autumnalis De Geer (Muscidae))

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264067479-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2008), Test No. 228: Determination of Developmental Toxicity of a Test Chemical to Dipteran Dung Flies(Scathophaga stercoraria L. (Scathophagidae), Musca autumnalis De Geer (Muscidae)), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264067479-en.
Go to top