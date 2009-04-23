Skip to main content
Ten Years of Product Market Reform in OECD Countries

Insights from a Revised PMR Indicator
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/224255001640
Authors
Anita Wölfl, Isabelle Wanner, Tomasz Koźluk, Giuseppe Nicoletti
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
