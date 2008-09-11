Taxi Services Regulation and Competition

The OECD Competition Committee debated improving competition in taxi services in October 2007. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.