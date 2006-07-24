Skip to main content
Taxation, Business Environment and FDI Location in OECD Countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/874058477248
Authors
Dana Hajkova, Giuseppe Nicoletti, Laura Vartia, Kwang-Yeol Yoo
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Hajkova, D. et al. (2006), “Taxation, Business Environment and FDI Location in OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 502, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/874058477248.
