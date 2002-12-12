Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Tax policy reforms in low- and middle-income countries

Policy brief

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/554f33ec-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (2002), “Tax policy reforms in low- and middle-income countries: Policy brief”, No. 2002/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/554f33ec-en.
Go to top