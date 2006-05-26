Tax Co-operation 2006

The Global Forum on Taxation, which consists of OECD and non-OECD economies, seeks to improve transparency and to establish effective exchange of information so that countries can ensure compliance with their national tax laws. The Global Forum is working towards a level playing field in these areas so that activities do not simply migrate from countries that engage in effective exchange of information to those that do not. In working towards a level playing field, the Global Forum seeks to ensure the implementation of high standards of transparency and information exchange in a way that is fair, equitable and permits fair competition between all countries, large and small, OECD and non-OECD. This Report describes the key principles that guide the Global Forum's work and sets out the current status of the legal and administrative frameworks for transparency and exchange of information in over 80 economies.