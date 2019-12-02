Skip to main content
Tax and benefit reforms to support employment and inclusiveness and address poverty in Italy

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/2a2a5978-en
Authors
Tim Bulman, Daniele Pacifico, Mauro Pisu, Olga Rastrigina
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Bulman, T. et al. (2019), “Tax and benefit reforms to support employment and inclusiveness and address poverty in Italy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1580, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2a2a5978-en.
