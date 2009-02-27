Skip to main content
Taking Stock of Existing Structural Policy and Outcome Indicators

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/226415705182
Authors
Davide Furceri, Annabelle Mourougane
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Furceri, D. and A. Mourougane (2009), “Taking Stock of Existing Structural Policy and Outcome Indicators”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 676, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/226415705182.
