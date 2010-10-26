Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Tackling the Infrastructure Challenge in Indonesia

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km5xvc1kk47-en
Authors
Mauro Pisu
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Pisu, M. (2010), “Tackling the Infrastructure Challenge in Indonesia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 809, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km5xvc1kk47-en.
Go to top