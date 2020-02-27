Skip to main content
Systemic Thinking for Policy Making

The Potential of Systems Analysis for Addressing Global Policy Challenges in the 21st Century
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/879c4f7a-en
Authors
OECD, International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis
Tags
New Approaches to Economic Challenges
Edited by William Hynes, Martin Lees and Jan Marco Müller
Cite this content as:

Hynes, W., M. Lees and J. Müller (eds.) (2020), Systemic Thinking for Policy Making: The Potential of Systems Analysis for Addressing Global Policy Challenges in the 21st Century, New Approaches to Economic Challenges, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/879c4f7a-en.
