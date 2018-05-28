This report develops quantitative and qualitative frameworks to test the possibility of systematically assessing a range of policies and their intended and unintended effects. The analysis spans the three policy objectives of enhanced productivity, climate change mitigation, and climate change adaptation. The preliminary findings and lessons learned are drawn from two applications of a qualitative framework (France and the Netherlands), where information was gathered through a wide-ranging questionnaire, and from two applications of a quantitative modelling framework which was tested using data from Finland and from selected sites in one region of the United States.
Synergies and trade-offs between adaptation, mitigation and agricultural productivity
A synthesis report
Policy paper
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Abstract
