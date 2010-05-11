Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Symposium on Opportunities and Challenges in the Emerging Field of Synthetic Biology

Synthesis Report
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264086265-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), Symposium on Opportunities and Challenges in the Emerging Field of Synthetic Biology: Synthesis Report, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264086265-en.
Go to top