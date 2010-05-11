Symposium on Opportunities and Challenges in the Emerging Field of Synthetic Biology

The international symposium entitled “Opportunities and Challenges in the
Emerging Field of Synthetic Biology” was held in July 2009 in Washington, DC
under the auspices of the United States National Academies, the Organisation
for Economic Co-operation and Development and the Royal Society.
Emerging Field of Synthetic Biology” was held in July 2009 in Washington, DC
under the auspices of the United States National Academies, the Organisation
for Economic Co-operation and Development and the Royal Society.