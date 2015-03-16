Skip to main content
Sustainable consumption dilemmas

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4k112t738-en
Authors
Kees Vringer, Herman R. J. Vollebergh, Daan van Soest, Eline van der Heijden, Frank Dietz
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Vringer, K. et al. (2015), “Sustainable consumption dilemmas”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 84, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4k112t738-en.
