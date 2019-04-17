Good quality and sustainable infrastructure that meets the needs of women, men, children, minorities, people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups is essential for human well-being, economic growth and environmental sustainability. This Policy Paper shows how women and men may use infrastructure differently according to their needs, social roles or preferences. Building on OECD policy tools and several axes of work, it provides a framework to help countries align their infrastructure policies and projects with other societal and environmental goals, including supporting gender equality.
Sustainable connectivity
Closing the gender gap in infrastructure
Policy paper
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Abstract
