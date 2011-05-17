Skip to main content
Surveillance by International Institutions

Lessons from the Global Financial and Economic Crisis
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgchzchkvd2-en
Kumiharu Shigehara, Paul Atkinson
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Shigehara, K. and P. Atkinson (2011), “Surveillance by International Institutions: Lessons from the Global Financial and Economic Crisis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 860, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgchzchkvd2-en.
