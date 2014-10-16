Supporting entrepreneurship in the vocational training system in Tunisia

Entrepreneurship skills are pivotal for Tunisia's youth amidst economic challenges. This study, led by OECD's LEED Programme with support from GIZ and ETF, scrutinizes entrepreneurship promotion in Tunisian vocational training centers. While a basic framework exists, it lacks cohesion and falls short of international standards. Recommendations include crafting a national strategy, enhancing training for both students and trainers, and providing intensive support for budding entrepreneurs. By aligning efforts and bolstering resources, Tunisia can equip its youth with the entrepreneurial acumen vital for economic resilience and growth. This paper offers a roadmap to unlock Tunisia's entrepreneurial potential and shape a prosperous future.