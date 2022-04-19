Supporting Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Higher Education in Slovenia

Discover the dynamic landscape of Higher Education (HE) in Slovenia and its pivotal role in driving national innovation and entrepreneurship. This comprehensive report delves into Slovenia's diverse HE system, exploring its expansion, government support, and integration with national innovation strategies. Through insightful analysis and interviews with key stakeholders, the report highlights advanced practices, challenges, and recommendations across three critical dimensions: Organisational Capacity, Leadership and Governance, and Entrepreneurial Teaching and Learning. Join us in uncovering Slovenia's journey towards fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship within its HE ecosystem, poised to shape the country's future in the global knowledge economy.