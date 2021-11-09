Supporting Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Higher Education in Lithuania

Embark on Lithuania's journey towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship within its higher education institutions (HEIs) and research institutions (RIs). As a Moderate Innovator, Lithuania is witnessing a surge in engagement with the innovation agenda, driven by personal commitment from students, staff, and academics. The report underscores the pivotal role of entrepreneurship education, digital transformation, and knowledge exchange in Lithuania's evolving landscape. Despite challenges in funding and institutional fragmentation, there's optimism in Lithuania's capacity to cultivate a culture of collaboration and entrepreneurship. With strategic recommendations for policymakers and HEIs, Lithuania is poised to leverage its strengths and chart a course towards sustainable innovation and economic growth.