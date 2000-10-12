This paper provides a summary of an OECD workshop on the causes of economic growth, held 6-7 July 2000. The topics covered include the recent growth resurgence in the United States, the potential importance of ICT and the Internet, and the part played by continual reallocation and restructuring. The paper also discusses the growth role of education, institutions, social capital, the financial sector, international trade and foreign direct investment, and indicates how research on these topics might inform policy ...
Summary of an Informal Workshop on the Causes of Economic Growth
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
