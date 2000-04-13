Skip to main content
Summary Indicators of Product Market Regulation with an Extension to Employment Protection Legislation

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/215182844604
Giuseppe Nicoletti, Stefano Scarpetta, Olivier Boylaud
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Nicoletti, G., S. Scarpetta and O. Boylaud (2000), “Summary Indicators of Product Market Regulation with an Extension to Employment Protection Legislation”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 226, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/215182844604.
