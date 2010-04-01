This report is part of the OECD-Mexico initiative “Strengthening of Economic Competition and Regulatory Improvement for Competitiveness”. It summarises the findings of several case studies on best practices to promote regulatory reform and entrepreneurship at the sub-national level. It has benefited from the participation of three Mexican states (Baja California, Jalisco, and Puebla), as well as of three provinces from other countries, British Columbia (Canada), Catalonia (Spain), and Piemonte (Italy). By including both, Mexican and international experiences, this report derives practical lessons for sub-national governments to improve their regulatory quality and create dynamic business environments.
Successful Practices and Policies to Promote Regulatory Reform and Entrepreneurship at the Sub-national Level
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
Working paper9 April 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Working paper14 December 2023
-
27 October 2023
-
Working paper20 September 2023
-
Working paper11 September 2023
-
18 July 2023
Related publications
-
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024