This paper discusses the extent to which, and how, government subsidies could be part of the competition analysis by competition authorities. For this, it identifies the potential competition concerns of subsidies – predominantly “deep pockets” and potential subsequent predation – and describes their modest role in competition case law to date. It was prepared as a background note for discussions on “Subsidies, Competition and Trade” held at the 2022 Global Forum on Competition.
Subsidies, Competition and Trade
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
