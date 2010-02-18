Skip to main content
Sub-central Governments and the Economic Crisis

Impact and Policy Responses
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kml6xq5bgwc-en
Authors
Hansjörg Blöchliger, Claire Charbit, José Maria Pinero Campos, Camila Vammalle
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Blöchliger, H. et al. (2010), “Sub-central Governments and the Economic Crisis: Impact and Policy Responses”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 752, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kml6xq5bgwc-en.
