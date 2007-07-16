Skip to main content
Structural Policies and Economic Resilience to Shocks

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/140152385131
Authors
Romain Duval, Jørgen Elmeskov, Lukas Vogel
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Duval, R., J. Elmeskov and L. Vogel (2007), “Structural Policies and Economic Resilience to Shocks”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 567, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/140152385131.
