Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Structural inequality

The case of Sweden
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c0c7e531-en
Authors
Olof Robling, Jon Pareliussen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Robling, O. and J. Pareliussen (2017), “Structural inequality: The case of Sweden”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1382, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c0c7e531-en.
Go to top