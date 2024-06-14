Skip to main content
Structural Budget Deficits and Fiscal Stance

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/050184860264
Patrice Muller, Robert Price
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Muller, P. and R. Price (1984), “Structural Budget Deficits and Fiscal Stance”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/050184860264.
