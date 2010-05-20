Skip to main content
Structural and Cyclical Factors behind Current-Account Balances

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmfkz2t4mbr-en
Authors
Calista Cheung, Davide Furceri, Elena Rusticelli
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cheung, C., D. Furceri and E. Rusticelli (2010), “Structural and Cyclical Factors behind Current-Account Balances”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 775, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmfkz2t4mbr-en.
